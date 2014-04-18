Join our fan page
BlauCMI_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The BlauCMI_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the Candle Momentum Index indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The histogram of the initial indicator is the source of the signal:
When receiving signals from the histogram, the histogram color is shown. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires BlauCMI.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. BlauCMI_Signal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2224
