Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Fisher CG Oscillator is an oscillator that modifies the CG Oscillator custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.

The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.

The simplest trading system for working with this indicator is completely similar to Stochastic or RSI.