GannZIGZAG - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
8977
(23)
gannzigzag.mq5 (12.82 KB) view
Real author:

Profi_R

ZigZag inscribed in Gann angles.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 21.09.2007.

Figure 1. The GannZIGZAG indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2223

