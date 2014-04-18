Watch how to download trading robots for free
RChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Gosha Shmel
A channel drawn by intraday extrema.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 21.09.2007.
Figure 1. The RChannel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2222
