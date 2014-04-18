CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorJJRSX - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
exp_colorjjrsx.mq5 (6.99 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB)
tradealgorithms.mqh (68.11 KB)
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorjjrsx.mq5 (9.88 KB)
The EA Exp_ColorJJRSX is based on signals taken from the ColorJJRSX oscillator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if indicator direction and the color has changed.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator ColorJJRSX.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Figure 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2220

