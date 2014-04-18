CodeBaseSections
BackgroundCandle_ColorStepXCCX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4743
(22)
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the ColorStepXCCX indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in brick red or blue, shadows are painted in light pink or light blue.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorStepXCCX.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_ColorStepXCCX_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2216

