Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BackgroundCandle_ColorStepXCCX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4743
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the ColorStepXCCX indicator.
Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in brick red or blue, shadows are painted in light pink or light blue.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorStepXCCX.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_ColorStepXCCX_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2216
The indicator uses colored rectangles to paint the price range of the weekday selected in the indicator settings.Doji_Arrows
The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on a chart using colored arrows.
The indicator predicts daily price ranges and draws them as filled rectangles.i-sig
A semaphore signal indicator that analyzes the last five bars.