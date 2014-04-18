Watch how to download trading robots for free
Doji_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on a chart using colored arrows.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.09.2007.
Figure 1. The Doji_Arrows indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2214
