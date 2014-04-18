CodeBaseSections
Doji_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9312
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
doji_arrows.mq5 (6.84 KB) view
The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on a chart using colored arrows.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.09.2007.

Figure 1. The DojiArrows indicator

Figure 1. The Doji_Arrows indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2214

