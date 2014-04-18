Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
3172552 & KimIV
A semaphore signal indicator that analyzes the last five bars.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.09.2007.
Figure 1. The i-sig indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2219
