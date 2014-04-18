CodeBaseSections
i-DayOfWeek - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6577
(22)
i-dayofweek.mq5 (5.57 KB) view
Real author:

Kim Igor V. aka KimIV

The indicator uses colored rectangles to paint the price range of the weekday selected in the indicator settings:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameter         |
//+-----------------------------------+
input dayOfWeek NumberDayOfWeek=Friday;   // Number of the day of the week

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 24.09.2007.

Figure 1. The i-DayOfWeek indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2215

