AroonOscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The AroonOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Figure 1. Indicator AroonOscillator_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2208

