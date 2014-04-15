Watch how to download trading robots for free
AroonOscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The AroonOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Figure 1. Indicator AroonOscillator_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2208
