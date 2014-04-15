CodeBaseSections
BlauSMStochastic_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5074
(22)
blausmstochastic.mq5 (11.02 KB) view
blausmstochastic_signal.mq5 (16.25 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The BlauSMStochastic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the BlauSMStochastic indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The histogram of the initial indicator or the cloud can be a source of a signal, depending on the value of the indicator input parameter:

input Mode Method=MODE_CLOUD;     // Method of analysis

When receiving signals from the histogram, the histogram color is shown. If the signal is formed by a colored cloud, in addition to the color the behavior of the cloud is analyzed. If the cloud is compressed and the trend is weakening, the color of the indicator is pale. When the cloud expands and trend increases, the color is bright. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires BlauSMStochastic.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator BlauSMStochastic_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2207

