NxBreakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Bill Sica
The indicator draws support and resistance lines, which are defined by the maximum and minimum for the last N bars.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_D1; // Chart period input uint StartBar=1; // Start bar for analysis input uint HowManyBars=5; // Number of bars for analysis //--- input color Color_R=clrMediumSeaGreen; // Color of resistance level input STYLE Style_R=SOLID_; // Line style of the resistance level input Width Width_R=Width_2; // Line width of the resistance level //--- input color Color_S=clrRed; // Color of the support level input STYLE Style_S=SOLID_; // Line style of the support level input Width Width_S=Width_2; // Line width of the support level
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 25.09.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2211
