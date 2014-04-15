CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NxBreakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8528
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
nxbreakout.mq5 (7.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Bill Sica

The indicator draws support and resistance lines, which are defined by the maximum and minimum for the last N bars.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_D1; // Chart period
input uint  StartBar=1;                    // Start bar for analysis
input uint  HowManyBars=5;                 // Number of bars for analysis
//---
input color  Color_R=clrMediumSeaGreen;    // Color of resistance level
input STYLE  Style_R=SOLID_;               // Line style of the resistance level
input Width  Width_R=Width_2;              // Line width of the resistance level
//---
input color  Color_S=clrRed;               // Color of the support level
input STYLE  Style_S=SOLID_;               // Line style of the support level
input Width  Width_S=Width_2;              // Line width of the support level

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 25.09.2007.

Figure 1. The NxBreakout indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2211

The Moving Average Class The Moving Average Class

Uses the idea of ​​the classical moving average smoothing. The class can be used when you want to smooth out any array of type double without using the standard indicator.

AroonOscillator_HTF AroonOscillator_HTF

The AroonOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

NxBars NxBars

A semaphore signal indicator with a prediction.

HL HL

The indicator displays the pivot level, support and resistance levels.