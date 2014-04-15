Real author:

Bill Sica

The indicator draws support and resistance lines, which are defined by the maximum and minimum for the last N bars.

Indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_D1 ; input uint StartBar= 1 ; input uint HowManyBars= 5 ; input color Color_R= clrMediumSeaGreen ; input STYLE Style_R=SOLID_; input Width Width_R=Width_2; input color Color_S= clrRed ; input STYLE Style_S=SOLID_; input Width Width_S=Width_2;

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 25.09.2007.