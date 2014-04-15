CodeBaseSections
DynamicRS_3CLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5824
(22)
Real author:

Renato P. dos Santos

A trend indicator of three lines.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 27.09.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator DynamicRS_3CLines

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2206

