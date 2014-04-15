Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DynamicRS_3CLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5824
Real author:
Renato P. dos Santos
A trend indicator of three lines.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 27.09.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator DynamicRS_3CLines
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2206
