Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
The Moving Average Class - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5412
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Uses the idea of the classical moving average smoothing. The class can be used when you want to smooth out any array of type double without using the standard indicator.
The class sample requires the following:
- Fill in the array double in_mas[];
- Set the values of the variables int in_period (smoothing period), int in_dim (array size);
- Perform the procedure ini() to initialize the arrays;
- Perform the procedure void zap_mas2(), which forms a smoothed array double out_mas[].
An example of using the class is available in the indicator line.mq5
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2210
The AroonOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.BlauSMStochastic_Signal
The BlauSMStochastic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the BlauSMStochastic indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The indicator draws support and resistance lines, which are defined by the maximum and minimum for the last N bars.NxBars
A semaphore signal indicator with a prediction.