iFXAnalyser - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Renato P. dos Santos
Three indicators of the simplest linear combinations of differences between the fast and slow moving averages on the same chart.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 26.09.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator iFXAnalyser
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2204
