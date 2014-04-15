CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AvgRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6216
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
avgrange.mq5 (6.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

tageiger

A channel of the middle range of price change.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 25.09.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator AvgRange

Figure 1. Indicator AvgRange

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2205

iFXAnalyser iFXAnalyser

Three indicators of the simplest linear combinations of differences between the fast and slow moving averages on the same chart.

i-GentorLSMAEMA_v02 i-GentorLSMAEMA_v02

A trend indicator of two lines, the color of which is determined by the price position relative to SMA and LSMA.

DynamicRS_3CLines DynamicRS_3CLines

A trend indicator of three lines.

BlauSMStochastic_Signal BlauSMStochastic_Signal

The BlauSMStochastic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the BlauSMStochastic indicator with a fixed timeframe.