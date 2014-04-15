Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AvgRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6216
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
tageiger
A channel of the middle range of price change.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 25.09.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator AvgRange
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2205
iFXAnalyser
Three indicators of the simplest linear combinations of differences between the fast and slow moving averages on the same chart.i-GentorLSMAEMA_v02
A trend indicator of two lines, the color of which is determined by the price position relative to SMA and LSMA.
DynamicRS_3CLines
A trend indicator of three lines.BlauSMStochastic_Signal
The BlauSMStochastic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the BlauSMStochastic indicator with a fixed timeframe.