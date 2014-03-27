CodeBaseSections
BBands_Stop_v1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6601
(29)
The BBands_Stop_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file BBands_Stop_v1.mq5. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The BBands_Stop_v1_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2195

