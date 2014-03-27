Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Chandelier Exit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 13146
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MQLService
A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud. with stops beyond the range of the colored cloud.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 27.09.2007.
Figure 1. The ChandelExit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2194
The indicator draws four vertical colored lines during a day. Line parameters can be set in the input parameters.Exp_The_20s_v020
A trading system using The_20s_v020 semaphore arrow indicator.
The BBands_Stop_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.BB-HL
Another variation of Bollinger Bands. In this indicator prices High and Low are used instead Close for calculating Standard Deviation.