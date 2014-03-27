CodeBaseSections
Chandelier Exit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
13146
(30)
Real author:

MQLService

A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud. with stops beyond the range of the colored cloud.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 27.09.2007.

Figure 1. The ChandelExit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2194

