CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ADXCloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5997
(26)
adxcloud.mq5 (6.57 KB) view
adxcloud_htf.mq5 (9.72 KB) view
The ADXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file ADXCloud.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The ADXCloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2187

