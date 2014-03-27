Join our fan page
ADXCloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5997
The ADXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file ADXCloud.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The ADXCloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2187
The indicator implements the Gann principle in the form of a ZigZag.Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal
Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the Slow-Stoch indicator and generates alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications if trading signals appear.
A semaphore signal indicator not using averages to determine signals.T3_TRIX_Signal
The T3_TRIX_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the T3_TRIX indicator with a fixed timeframe.