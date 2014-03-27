Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the Slow-Stoch indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and generates alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.

The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ;

is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

Input parameters of Slow-Stoch:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint KPeriod= 5 ; input uint DPeriod= 3 ; input uint Slowing= 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field= STO_LOWHIGH ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; input uint XLength= 5 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; The input parameters of the Slow-StochI_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color UpSymol_Color=Lime; input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; Input parameters of the Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input bool Push= true ; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

In case several Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file Slow-Stoch.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1 A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicator

Figure 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal