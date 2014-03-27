CodeBaseSections
Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6934
(26)
Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the Slow-Stoch indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and generates alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.

The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:

input uint SignalBar=0;   // The bar number for receiving a signal (0 - current bar)

is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Input parameters of Slow-Stoch:
    input string Symbol_="";                        // Symbol
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;      // Timeframe for indicator calculation

input uint KPeriod=5;
input uint DPeriod=3;
input uint Slowing=3;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method=MODE_SMA;
input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field=STO_LOWHIGH;
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_JJMA;       // Method of averaging
input uint XLength=5;                           // Depth of smoothing                    
input int XPhase=15;                            // Smoothing parameter
//---- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100, and influences the quality of the transient process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a period of CMO, for AMA it is a period of slow moving average
  2. The input parameters of the Slow-StochI_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                 // Bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";   // Names of the indicator labels
input color UpSymol_Color=Lime;                         // Color of the growth symbol
input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta;                      // Color of the down symbol
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                   // Color of the indicator name
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                             // Size of the indicator symbols
input uint Font_Size=10;                                // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                        // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                      // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                            // Display of the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;  // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                        // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                       // Vertical shift
  3. Input parameters of the Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Settings of alerts
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering indication
input bool Push=true;                        // Allow push notifications
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of produced alerts

In case several Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file Slow-Stoch.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1 A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicator

Figure 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2184

