Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the Slow-Stoch indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and generates alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.
The indicator sends alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:
input uint SignalBar=0; // The bar number for receiving a signal (0 - current bar)
is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Input parameters of Slow-Stoch:
input string Symbol_=""; // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Timeframe for indicator calculation input uint KPeriod=5; input uint DPeriod=3; input uint Slowing=3; input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method=MODE_SMA; input ENUM_STO_PRICE Price_field=STO_LOWHIGH; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; // Method of averaging input uint XLength=5; // Depth of smoothing input int XPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter //---- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100, and influences the quality of the transient process; //---- for VIDIA it is a period of CMO, for AMA it is a period of slow moving average
- The input parameters of the Slow-StochI_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Names of the indicator labels input color UpSymol_Color=Lime; // Color of the growth symbol input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta; // Color of the down symbol input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Color of the indicator name input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Size of the indicator symbols input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Display of the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
- Input parameters of the Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for generating alerts and audio signals:
//---- Settings of alerts input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Option of triggering indication input bool Push=true; // Allow push notifications input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of produced alerts
In case several Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file Slow-Stoch.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1 A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal indicator
Figure 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2184
