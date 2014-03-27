CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

rvmGann_sv8 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6996
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
rvmgann_sv8.mq5 (18.07 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Profi_R

The indicator implements the Gann principle in the form of a zigzag.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.09.2007.

Figure 1. The rvmGann_sv8 indicator

Figure 1. The rvmGann_sv8 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2185

Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal

Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the Slow-Stoch indicator and generates alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications if trading signals appear.

Exp_Slow-Stoch Exp_Slow-Stoch

A trading system that uses the smoothed Slow-Stoch stochastic.

ADXCloud_HTF ADXCloud_HTF

The ADXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

The_20's_v0.20 The_20's_v0.20

A semaphore signal indicator not using averages to determine signals.