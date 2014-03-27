Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
rvmGann_sv8 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6996
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Profi_R
The indicator implements the Gann principle in the form of a zigzag.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.09.2007.
Figure 1. The rvmGann_sv8 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2185
Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the Slow-Stoch indicator and generates alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications if trading signals appear.Exp_Slow-Stoch
A trading system that uses the smoothed Slow-Stoch stochastic.
The ADXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.The_20's_v0.20
A semaphore signal indicator not using averages to determine signals.