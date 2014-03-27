CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_Slow-Stoch - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
6725
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
exp_slow-stoch.mq5 (9.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.89 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
slow-stoch.mq5 (7.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This trading system uses the Slow-Stoch oscillator.

A trade decision is made when the stochastic changes direction, at the breakthrough of level 50 or when the color of the signal line cloud changes.

The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:

input AlgMode Mode=twist;    // Algorithm for market entering

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file Slow-Stoch.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at EURUSD H4:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2183

