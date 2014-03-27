Join our fan page
Exp_Slow-Stoch - expert for MetaTrader 5
This trading system uses the Slow-Stoch oscillator.
A trade decision is made when the stochastic changes direction, at the breakthrough of level 50 or when the color of the signal line cloud changes.
The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:
input AlgMode Mode=twist; // Algorithm for market entering
For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file Slow-Stoch.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2013 at EURUSD H4:
Figure 2. Chart of testing results
The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven Slow-Stoch indicators from different timeframes.<Slow-Stoch_HTF
The Slow-Stoch indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the Slow-Stoch indicator and generates alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications if trading signals appear.rvmGann_sv8
The indicator implements the Gann principle in the form of a ZigZag.