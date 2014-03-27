CodeBaseSections
MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5612
(25)
The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven Slow-Stoch indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each Slow-Stoch indicator. If the cloud of the Slow-Stoch indicator shows an uptrend, the line is dark-green, for a downtrend it is orange. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires Slow-Stoch.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator

Slow-Stoch_HTF Slow-Stoch_HTF

The Slow-Stoch indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Slow-Stoch Slow-Stoch

Smooth Stochastic.

Exp_Slow-Stoch Exp_Slow-Stoch

A trading system that uses the smoothed Slow-Stoch stochastic.

Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal

Slow-Stoch_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the Slow-Stoch indicator and generates alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications if trading signals appear.