MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven Slow-Stoch indicators from different timeframes.
One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each Slow-Stoch indicator. If the cloud of the Slow-Stoch indicator shows an uptrend, the line is dark-green, for a downtrend it is orange. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires Slow-Stoch.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2182
