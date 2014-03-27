The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven Slow-Stoch indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each Slow-Stoch indicator. If the cloud of the Slow-Stoch indicator shows an uptrend, the line is dark-green, for a downtrend it is orange. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires Slow-Stoch.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator