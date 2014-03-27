CodeBaseSections
Slow-Stoch_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The Slow-Stoch indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file Slow-Stoch.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The Slow-Stoch_HTF indicator

Slow-Stoch Slow-Stoch

Smooth Stochastic.

MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal

The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven JFatlSpeed indicators from different timeframes.

MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal

The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven Slow-Stoch indicators from different timeframes.<

Exp_Slow-Stoch Exp_Slow-Stoch

A trading system that uses the smoothed Slow-Stoch stochastic.