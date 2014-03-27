Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Slow-Stoch_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4592
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Slow-Stoch indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file Slow-Stoch.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The Slow-Stoch_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2180
Slow-Stoch
Smooth Stochastic.MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal
The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven JFatlSpeed indicators from different timeframes.
MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal
The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven Slow-Stoch indicators from different timeframes.<Exp_Slow-Stoch
A trading system that uses the smoothed Slow-Stoch stochastic.