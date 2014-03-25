A trading system using the BW-wiseMan-1 semaphore signal indicator.



Trade decisions are made when colored diamonds appear. Their direction is selected depending on the value of the Expert Advisor input parameter.

input bool retrogradely= true ;

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.

The generated Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator BW-wiseMan-1.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2013 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results