CMx - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
6889
(24)
Real author:

Alexandr

This indicator combines two MAs, CCI, ADX and Fibo levels.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 15.10.2013.

Figure 1. The CMx indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2169

