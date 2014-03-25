CodeBaseSections
ADXCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
A colored cloud drawn on the difference of smoothed lines PLUSDI and MINUSDI of the ADX indicator.

Figure 1. The ADXCloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2172

