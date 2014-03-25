CodeBaseSections
BW-wiseMan-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

wellx

Semaphore, signal indicator, based on Bill Williams' Alligator indicator.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.10.2008.

Figure 1. The BW-wiseMan-1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2163

