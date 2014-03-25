Watch how to download trading robots for free
BW-wiseMan-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
wellx
Semaphore, signal indicator, based on Bill Williams' Alligator indicator.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.10.2008.
Figure 1. The BW-wiseMan-1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2163
