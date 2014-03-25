CodeBaseSections
CMx_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4565
(26)
cmx.mq5 (10.38 KB) view
cmx_3htf.mq5 (14.22 KB) view
Three CMx oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.

Figure 1. The CMx_3HTF indicator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2170

