Libraries

IncGUI_v3 - library for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6738
Rating:
(38)
\MQL5\Include\
incgui_v3.mqh (391.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
eincgui_v3_test_ctable.mq5 (8.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
An improved CTable class. The CellRefresh method has been added for updating one cell. The following properties are updated: background color, text color, font, font size.

The method has two parameters: aRowIndex - row index, aCollIndex - cell index.

File eIncGUI_v3_Test_CTable.mq5 -is an Expert Advisor with an example. By clicking on the chart you change the upper left cell.

A library of GUI controls IncGUI

See articles for more details:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2167

