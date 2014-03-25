Watch how to download trading robots for free
IncGUI_v3 - library for MetaTrader 5
An improved CTable class. The CellRefresh method has been added for updating one cell. The following properties are updated: background color, text color, font, font size.
The method has two parameters: aRowIndex - row index, aCollIndex - cell index.
File eIncGUI_v3_Test_CTable.mq5 -is an Expert Advisor with an example. By clicking on the chart you change the upper left cell.
See articles for more details:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2167
