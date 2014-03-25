A trading system using the AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2 semaphore signal indicator. Trade decisions are made when colored arrow appear, if their direction is the same as the direction of deals.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.

The generated Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2.ex5. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results