CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7699
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
exp_altrtrend_signal_v2_2.mq5 (6.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (68.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
altrtrend_signal_v2_2.mq5 (7 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trading system using the AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2 semaphore signal indicator. Trade decisions are made when colored arrow appear, if their direction is the same as the direction of deals.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.

The generated Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2.ex5. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2164

BW-wiseMan-1 BW-wiseMan-1

Semaphore signal indicator, based on Bill Williams' Alligator indicator.

Dyn_Pivot Dyn_Pivot

Pivot Points indicator.

IncGUI_v3 IncGUI_v3

A library of GUI Controls.

CMx CMx

This indicator combines two MAs, CCI, ADX and Fibo levels.