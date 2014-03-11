CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8345
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

OlegVS, GOODMAN

A semaphore arrow indicator that shows trend change time based on the ADX indicator.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 07.11.2006.

Figure 1. Indicator AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2

Figure 1. Indicator AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2064

Exp_BlauErgodic Exp_BlauErgodic

This trading system uses the BlauErgodic oscillator.

Transparent MetaTrader 5 Transparent MetaTrader 5

The script allows to set transparency level of the client terminal window using Windows API.

AltrTrend_Signal_v2.2_HTF AltrTrend_Signal_v2.2_HTF

The AltrTrend_Signal_v2.2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

DarvasBoxes_System DarvasBoxes_System

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the DarvasBoxes channel.