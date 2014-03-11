Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8345
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
OlegVS, GOODMAN
A semaphore arrow indicator that shows trend change time based on the ADX indicator.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 07.11.2006.
Figure 1. Indicator AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2064
Exp_BlauErgodic
This trading system uses the BlauErgodic oscillator.Transparent MetaTrader 5
The script allows to set transparency level of the client terminal window using Windows API.
AltrTrend_Signal_v2.2_HTF
The AltrTrend_Signal_v2.2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.DarvasBoxes_System
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the DarvasBoxes channel.