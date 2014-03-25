CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Dyn_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8405
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
dyn_pivot.mq5 (8.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Modest

Pivot Points indicator.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.10.2007.

Figure 1. The Dyn_Pivot indictaor

Figure 1. The Dyn_Pivot indictaor

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2162

Exp_Digital_MACD Exp_Digital_MACD

Trading system using the Digital_MACD indicator.

Dinapoli_ZZ Dinapoli_ZZ

The ZigZag indicator using Joe DiNapoli algorithm.

BW-wiseMan-1 BW-wiseMan-1

Semaphore signal indicator, based on Bill Williams' Alligator indicator.

Exp_AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2 Exp_AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2

A trading system using the AltrTrend_Signal_v2_2 semaphore signal indicator.