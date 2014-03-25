Watch how to download trading robots for free
Dyn_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Modest
Pivot Points indicator.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.10.2007.
Figure 1. The Dyn_Pivot indictaor
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2162
