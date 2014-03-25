CodeBaseSections
Exp_Digital_MACD - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
7611
(31)
exp_digital_macd.mq5 (10.3 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (68.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
digital_macd.mq5 (19 KB) view
Trading system using the Digital_MACD indicator.

A trade signal is formed when a bar is closing if the MACD histogram breaks through the zero level or direction of the histogram or signal line has changed, and if the histogram breaks through the signal line.

The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:

input AlgMode Mode=MACDtwist;  // Algorithm for market entering

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator Digital_MACD.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2 Testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2159

