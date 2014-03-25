CodeBaseSections
MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven BlauTSStochastic indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each BlauSMStochastic indicator. If the histogram of the BlauSMStochastic indicator grows, the line is dark-lime, if falls - it is orange. Color diamonds on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires BlauTSStochastic.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2140

