Dinapoli_ZZ - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
dinapoli_zz.mq5
Real author:

CrazyChart

The ZigZag indicator using Joe DiNapoli algorithm.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 03.10.2007.

Figure 1. The Dinapoli_ZZ indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2141

