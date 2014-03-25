Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dinapoli_ZZ - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7071
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
CrazyChart
The ZigZag indicator using Joe DiNapoli algorithm.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 03.10.2007.
Figure 1. The Dinapoli_ZZ indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2141
MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal
The MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven BlauTSStochastic indicators from different timeframes.ADXCrossing
A semaphore arrow indicator based on the crossover of the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX indicator.
Exp_Digital_MACD
Trading system using the Digital_MACD indicator.Dyn_Pivot
Pivot Points indicator.