MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5495
(27)
The MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven T3_TRIX indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each T3_TRIX indicator. If the cloud of the T3_TRIX indicator is rising, the line is dark blue, it's pink for a falling cloud. Colored dots on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires T3_TRIX.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2144

