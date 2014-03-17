Join our fan page
MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven T3_TRIX indicators from different timeframes.
One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each T3_TRIX indicator. If the cloud of the T3_TRIX indicator is rising, the line is dark blue, it's pink for a falling cloud. Colored dots on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires T3_TRIX.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal indicator
