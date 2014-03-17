CodeBaseSections
MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven BlauSMStochastic indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each BlauSMStochastic indicator. If the histogram of the BlauSMStochastic indicator grows, the line is dark-lime, if falls - it is pink. Color diamonds on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires BlauSMStochastic.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2139

