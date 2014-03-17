Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4820
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven BlauSMStochastic indicators from different timeframes.
One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each BlauSMStochastic indicator. If the histogram of the BlauSMStochastic indicator grows, the line is dark-lime, if falls - it is pink. Color diamonds on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires BlauSMStochastic.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2139
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the direction of the BlauSMStochastic histogram.FisherCyberCycle_HTF
The FisherCyberCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the direction of the T3_TRIX histogram.MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal
The MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven T3_TRIX indicators from different timeframes.