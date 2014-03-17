Trading system using the RSIOMA_V2 indicator.

A trade decision is made when the fast envelope of the colored cloud changes direction, at the breakthrough of the oversold or overbought level, or when the color of the signal line cloud changes.



The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:

input AlgMode Mode=breakdown;

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file RSIOMA_V2.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 on USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results