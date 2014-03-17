Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_RSIOMA_V2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5729
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system using the RSIOMA_V2 indicator.
A trade decision is made when the fast envelope of the colored cloud changes direction, at the breakthrough of the oversold or overbought level, or when the color of the signal line cloud changes.
The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:
input AlgMode Mode=breakdown; // An algorithm for market entering
The Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file RSIOMA_V2.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 on USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2158
A trading system using the T3_TRIX indicator.MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal
The MultiT3_TRIXx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven T3_TRIX indicators from different timeframes.
A semaphore arrow indicator based on the crossover of the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX indicator.MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal
The MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven BlauTSStochastic indicators from different timeframes.