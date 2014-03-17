CodeBaseSections
BackgroundCandle_T3_TRIX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5294
(24)
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the direction of the T3_TRIX histogram or the colored cloud. Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in blue or brown, shadows are painted in light blue or yellow.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file T3_TRIX.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The BackgroundСandle_T3_TRIX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2143

