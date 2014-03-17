Join our fan page
Exp_T3_TRIX - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 4924
A trading system using the T3_TRIX indicator.
A trade decision is made when the histogram changes direction, at the breakthrough of the zero line or when the color of the signal line cloud changes.
The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:
input AlgMode Mode=twist; // Algorithm for market entering
For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file T3_TRIX.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: TradeAlgorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 at EURUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2156
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the direction of the T3_TRIX histogram.
