BackgroundCandle_BlauSMStochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4738
(22)
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the change of direction of the BlauSMStochastic histogram. Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in blue or red, shadows are painted in light blue or pink.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file BlauSMStochastic.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The BackgroundСandle_BlauSMStochastic_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2138

