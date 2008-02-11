CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Dinapoli ZZ (ZigZag) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18627
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: rewritten by CrazyChart.

DiNapoli indicator.



3perekosa 3perekosa

Indicator 3perekosa

i - Gap i - Gap

i-Gap indicator.

MTF_CCI MTF_CCI

Indicator MTF CCI

JK sinkhro JK sinkhro

Advosor JK sinkhro. Enough the simple adviser.