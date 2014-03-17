Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADXCrossing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9309
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Amir
A semaphore arrow indicator based on the crossover of the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX indicator.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 03.10.2007.
Figure 1. The ADXCrossing indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2160
Exp_RSIOMA_V2
Trading system using the RSIOMA_V2 indicator.Exp_T3_TRIX
A trading system using the T3_TRIX indicator.
MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal
The MultiBlauTSStochasticx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven BlauTSStochastic indicators from different timeframes.Dinapoli_ZZ
The ZigZag indicator using Joe DiNapoli algorithm.