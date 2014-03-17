CodeBaseSections
ADXCrossing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
9309
(30)
adxcrossing.mq5 (6.75 KB) view
Real author:

Amir

A semaphore arrow indicator based on the crossover of the DI+ and DI- lines of the ADX indicator.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 03.10.2007.

Figure 1. The ADXCrossing indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2160

