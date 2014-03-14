CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FisherCyberCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5701
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The FisherCyberCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file FisherCyberCycle.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The FisherCyberCycle_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The FisherCyberCycle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2126

BackgroundСandle_BlauTSStochastic_HTF BackgroundСandle_BlauTSStochastic_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the direction of the BlauTSStochastic histogram.

RSIOMA_V2 RSIOMA_V2

The trend indicator using an oscillator algorithm drawn in the form of a colored cloud with additional indication.

BackgroundCandle_BlauSMStochastic_HTF BackgroundCandle_BlauSMStochastic_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the direction of the BlauSMStochastic histogram.

MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal

The MultiBlauSMStochasticx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven BlauSMStochastic indicators from different timeframes.