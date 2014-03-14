Join our fan page
FisherCyberCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The FisherCyberCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file FisherCyberCycle.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The FisherCyberCycle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2126
