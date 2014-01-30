CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BlauSMStochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

blausmstochastic.mq5 (10.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Stochastic Oscillator (based on Stochastic Momentum) from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The BlauSMStochastic indicator

Figure 1. The BlauSMStochastic indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2003

i_Trend i_Trend

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.

Vegas Vegas

Several envelopes with fixed shifts.

BlauErgodicMDI_HTF BlauErgodicMDI_HTF

The BlauErgodicMDI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_BlauTStochI Exp_BlauTStochI

Trading system using the BlauTStochI indicator.