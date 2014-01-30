Join our fan page
BlauSMStochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
5750
Stochastic Oscillator (based on Stochastic Momentum) from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line implemented as a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The BlauSMStochastic indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2003
