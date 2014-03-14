Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GannSwingsVIII - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7352
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Rosh
A semaphore indicator with a ZigZag.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 10.10.2007.
Fig.1 The GannSwingsVIII indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2118
QQECloud_HTF
The QQECloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.BackgroundCandle_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles.
TTM-Trend
The indicator uses analysis of values of Heiken Ashi Open and Heiken Ashi Close for a selected period.Heiken_Ashi_BARS
The indicator uses analysis of values of Heiken Ashi Open and Heiken Ashi Close.