GannSwingsVIII - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7352
(21)
Real author:

Rosh

A semaphore indicator with a ZigZag.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 10.10.2007.

Fig.1 The GannSwingsVIII indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2118

