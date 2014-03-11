Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TDI-2 BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9910
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the TDI-2 custom indicator. If the trend and candlestick direction match, the color of the bar is light, if opposite, the bar is dark.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. Indicator TDI-2_BARS
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2102
A system of three Moving Averages.XDPO
The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between a price and its double averaging.
A channel build on the values of two moving averages of High and Low, drawn as a cloud.Laguerre_ROC
The ROC indicator smoothed by Laguerre filter drawn as a color histogram.