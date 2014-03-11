The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the TDI-2 custom indicator. If the trend and candlestick direction match, the color of the bar is light, if opposite, the bar is dark.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. Indicator TDI-2_BARS