Real author:

Robert Hill

A system of three moving averages. The indicator draws colored clouds on the basis of three MAs:

EMA1=EMA(Price); EMA2=EMA(EMA1); DEMA=2*EMA1-EMA2.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.10.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator DEMA_RLH