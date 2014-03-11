Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DEMA_RLH - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5658
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Robert Hill
A system of three moving averages. The indicator draws colored clouds on the basis of three MAs:
- EMA1=EMA(Price);
- EMA2=EMA(EMA1);
- DEMA=2*EMA1-EMA2.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.10.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator DEMA_RLH
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2101
The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between a price and its double averaging.StepMA_v6.4_HTF
The StepMA_v6.4 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the TDI-2 custom indicator.XChannel
A channel build on the values of two moving averages of High and Low, drawn as a cloud.