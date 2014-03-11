Join our fan page
XDPO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between a price and its double averaging.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.10.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator XDPO
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2100
