XDPO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5241
(20)
The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between a price and its double averaging.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.10.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator XDPO

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2100

